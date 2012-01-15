Before Hollywood could celebrate the best performances in television and film, fashion critics were already choosing the night's biggest red carpet losers.

Sarah Michelle Gellar missed the mark in a blue and white strapless Monique Lhullier gown.

"It's funny -- I didn't try on that many dresses. They had them all lined up and I was working all week and my 2-year-old walked in, walked up this dress and said, 'Mama, wear this!'" the Ringer star, 34, told E! host Giuliana Rancic. "So I put it on and said, 'OK!"

Zooey Deschanel, 31, always looks adorable on her show, New Girl, but her custom-made Prada gown with its fussy beaded bodice and neckline wasn't the star's best look. She also got slammed on Twitter for her odd hairdo (were those sideburns?!).

