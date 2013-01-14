It's ironic there's so much focus on the dress in awards-show postmortems when putting one on takes mere minutes, at most. Coiffing the hair and applying the makeup, however, can take hours, which is why Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg is here to put the spotlight on which stars looked head and shoulders above the rest.

PHOTOS: Find out the biggest beauty trends at the Golden GlobesHere are her beauty winners for the 2013 Golden Globes Awards show, held Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills.Best Eyes: Nicole Richie"Pastel blue is hard to pull off," says Gwen. "But it totally works with Richie's effortless retro vibe."

Best Eyebrows: Anne Hathaway"Talk about golden arches on the Golden Globe winner! Hathaway's bold brows perfectly complement her ruby lips and balance out her glossy pixie cut nicely."

Best Lips: Jessica Alba"She knows how to pack a powerful punch! That powerful hot coral pout was created using Hourglass Makeup's opaque liquid lipcolor in Riviera."

Best Hair: Amy Adams"Who's not digging Downton Abbey-inspired marcelled waves right now? The simple chic side updo highlighted Adam's creamy skin and blush dress.:

Best Overall Look: Jennifer Lawrence"Loved the intricately braided undo, which brought out Lawrence's youthful glow. And the makeup was incredibly elegant—subtle smoky eyes in bronze and eggplant with a neutral pink lip."Tell Us: What were your favorite hair and makeup looks of the night?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Golden Globes 2013: Best Hair and Makeup Looks