Golden Globes 2013: The Complete List of Winners!
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the 2013 Golden Globes with plenty of jokes. The former Saturday Night Live stars and BFF hosts made a crack about Hollywood movie celebrities mingling with "rat-faced" TV stars, before diving into their hard-hitting material.
One memorable one-liner from the night? Poehler made a crack at Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow, saying, "When it comes to torture, I trust a woman who spent three years married to James Cameron."
After the ladies short but very funny intro, they handed off the show to presenters to start announcing this year's winners.
Check out the complete list of winners below. Us Weekly will be updating who wins throughout the night!
Best Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin, Argo
Leonardo DiCaprio, Django Unchained
Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Master
Tommy Lee Jones, Lincoln
**Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained**
Best Miniseries or Television Movie
**Game Change**
The Girl
Hatfields & McCoys
The Hour
Political Animals
Best TV Drama
Breaking Bad
Boardwalk Empire
Downton Abbey
**Homeland**
The Newsroom
Best Actor, Television Drama
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
**Damien Lewis, Homeland**
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Best Actress, Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gelhorn
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story
Sienna Miller, The Girl
**Julianne Moore, Game Change**
Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Hayden Panettiere, Nashville
Archie Punjabi, The Good Wife
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story
**Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey**
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Best Original Score
**Mychael Danna, Life of Pi**
Alexandre Desplat, Argo
Dario Marianelli, Anna Karenina
Tom Tywker, Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek, Cloud Atlas
John Williams, Lincoln
Best Original Song
"For You" Act of Valor
"Not Running Anymore" Stand Up Guys
"Safe and Sound" The Hunger Games
**"Skyfall" Skyfall**
"Suddenly" Les Miserables
Best Actor, Miniseries
**Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys**
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Woody Harrelson, Game Change
Toby Jones, The Girl
Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gelhorn
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Judi Dench, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
**Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook**
Maggie Smith, Quartet
Meryl Streep, Hope Springs
