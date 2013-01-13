Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the 2013 Golden Globes with plenty of jokes. The former Saturday Night Live stars and BFF hosts made a crack about Hollywood movie celebrities mingling with "rat-faced" TV stars, before diving into their hard-hitting material.

One memorable one-liner from the night? Poehler made a crack at Zero Dark Thirty director Kathryn Bigelow, saying, "When it comes to torture, I trust a woman who spent three years married to James Cameron."

After the ladies short but very funny intro, they handed off the show to presenters to start announcing this year's winners.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013 -- what the stars wore

Check out the complete list of winners below. Us Weekly will be updating who wins throughout the night!

Best Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, Argo

Leonardo DiCaprio, Django Unchained

Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Master

Tommy Lee Jones, Lincoln

**Christoph Waltz, Django Unchained**

Best Miniseries or Television Movie

**Game Change**

The Girl

Hatfields & McCoys

The Hour

Political Animals

Best TV Drama

Breaking Bad

Boardwalk Empire

Downton Abbey

**Homeland**

The Newsroom

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013 -- best TV series nominees

Best Actor, Television Drama

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

**Damien Lewis, Homeland**

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Best Actress, Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gelhorn

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Sienna Miller, The Girl

**Julianne Moore, Game Change**

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville

Archie Punjabi, The Good Wife

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story

**Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey**

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

PHOTOS: Golden Globes 2013 -- best motion picture nominees

Best Original Score

**Mychael Danna, Life of Pi**

Alexandre Desplat, Argo

Dario Marianelli, Anna Karenina

Tom Tywker, Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek, Cloud Atlas

John Williams, Lincoln

Best Original Song

"For You" Act of Valor

"Not Running Anymore" Stand Up Guys

"Safe and Sound" The Hunger Games

**"Skyfall" Skyfall**

"Suddenly" Les Miserables

Best Actor, Miniseries

**Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys**

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Woody Harrelson, Game Change

Toby Jones, The Girl

Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gelhorn

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen

Judi Dench, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

**Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook**

Maggie Smith, Quartet

Meryl Streep, Hope Springs

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Golden Globes 2013: The Complete List of Winners!