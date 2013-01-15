Surprise star run-ins, bonding time with castmates, gifting lounges, killer heels, dance parties . . . and lots and lots of food and drink! The Golden Globes 2013 are just a happy Hollywood memory now, but Us Weekly had more access than ever to all of the stars for the entire long weekend of exclusive, late-night parties and preparations. Below, check out Us' extended timeline -- with all the nitty-gritty details -- from one of Hollywood's busiest weekends!

Thursday, January 10

1:30 p.m. Sweet shots! Anna Kendrick has lunch with friends at Spago in Beverly Hills and snaps photos of her dessert with her phone.

11 p.m. Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and fellow Silver Linings Playbook cast mates celebrate their Critics' Choice Award for Best Ensemble over drinks and french fries at Sunset Tower in West Hollywood.

Friday, January 11

3 p.m. 28-weeks-pregnant Beverly Mitchell visits Kari Feinstein's Golden Globes Style Lounge with Lacey Chabert, where she tried Marzsprays (vitamin-packed mouth sprays) and rubbed her baby bump.

5 p.m. Mad Men's Christina Hendricks (curvy in an emerald green brocade ankle dress) and Girls executive producer Ilene Landress laugh and talk over white wine at Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

7:40 p.m. Another A-list BFF! Chelsea Handler (with boyfriend Andre Balazs) gives Jennifer Lawrence a hug at W Magazine's Best Performance Issue at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

7:43 p.m. Cheers! Garrett Hedlund and girlfriend Kirsten Dunst clink glasses of Dom Perignon and wish one another "Happy Globes!" at the W bash.

8:12 p.m. He's a fan from way back! At the W party, Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet tells Bradley Cooper: "I loved that episode of Pushing Daisies you were in. What a great show!"

8:36 p.m. Red carpet stunner Kerry Washington tells her girlfriends at W's shindig why she's wearing leopard-print palazzo pants: "I've had a super long day today and I couldn't put on a dress!"

9 p.m. To be a fly on that wall: Jane Fonda has a serious tete-a-tete with Demi Moore, and later chats with Anne Hathaway, at CAA's Golden Globes pre-party at Soho House (sponsored by Moet and Chandon) in West Hollywood.

9:31 p.m. At the CAA 'do, busy new mom Reese Witherspoon explains to a pal why she fell out of touch: "And then I had a baby! A baby!"

10:38 p.m. Sexy as ever in a little black dress, Jennifer Aniston (sans fiance Justin Theroux) gives a warm hello to close pal Emily Blunt and rarely leaves her side for the night.

10:50 p.m. Katniss can't stand heels! At the CAA party, Jennifer Lawrence takes the elevator downstairs -- and kicks off her shoes and breathes a sigh of relief.

10:58 p.m. Jennifer Lopez (with boyfriend Casper Smart) catches up with ex Bradley Cooper at the CAA fete.

Saturday, January 12

3:52 p.m. Marion Cotillard uses her cell phone to show off a photo of her son Marcel, 20 months, to Daniel Day-Lewis and his wife at the BAFTA Los Angeles Awards Season Tea Party at the Four Seasons.

9:05 p.m. Living really, really large (for a good cause)! During a live charity auction at the Help Haiti Home Gala in Beverly Hills, Leonardo DiCaprio places the winning bid ($200,000!) to spend the day with President Bill Clinton.

9:21 p.m. At the Help Haiti Home auction, Reese Witherspoon does a little dance after she gets the winning bid of $125,000 to attend the Armani show in Milan, meet Giorgio Armani backstage and stay at the Armani Hotel.

10:16 p.m. Mother of three Julia Roberts tells Sean Penn at the Help Haiti Home gala, "I'm trying to get my husband [Danny Moder] to go home, because I know my kids should be in bed!"

Sunday, January 12

8:30 a.m. Kerry Washington squeezes in a last-minute Pilates and workout combo session with trainer Juliet Kaska.

3:46 p.m. Jessica Chastain checks out her cleavage before walking through security by the red carpet entrance at the Globes.

4:22 p.m. A beaming Adele tells Us her baby boy is "good!"

4:29 PM Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul and fiancee Lauren Parsekian greet pregnant Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on the Globes carpet. Pointing to Bell's bump, Paul gushes: "You look amazing!"

4:43 p.m. Um, yummy? Inside the the Beverly Hilton for the Golden Globes, Jennifer Westfeldt tells Us she ate a "tuna and egg white omelette" before getting her hair and makeup done. Her longtime beau Jon Hamm "has final approval" over her outfit, she added. "He knows what he likes!"

4:45 p.m. George Clooney and Sean "Diddy" Combs chat with Mark Wahlberg inside the Beverly Hilton -- about their cuff links!

4:45 p.m. Jack Black walks into the ballroom for the Golden Globes with his mom, Judith, as his date. "I want to blow my mom's mind. Just one time," he tells Us.

4:47 p.m. Damian Lewis embraces fellow redhead Julianne Moore just outside of the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton. "I saw Game Change," Lewis says. "You were so terrifying in it!"

4:55 p.m. Someone didn't do their homework! Standing in the smoking area at the Beverly Hilton, Robert Pattinson admits to a friend, "I'm rooting for The Master, but I haven't seen all the films that I'm doing the screenplay presentation for, [including] Zero Dark Thirty."

8:09 p.m. Anne Hathaway's husband Adam Shulman exits the ballroom, noting, "I need to go to the bathroom -- I'm about to pee in my pants!"

9:16 p.m. Looking crazy-in-love, Keith Urban buries his head on wife Nicole Kidman's shoulder during an intimate embrace at the HBO After Party, held at Circa 55.

9:26 p.m. Mazels from Angelina's pop! Jon Voight pats Robert Pattinson on the back and says "hi" at the Weinstein Company After Party, held in tents just outside the Beverly Hilton.

9:42 p.m. Girls' night! Letting loose at the Weinstein party, Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sarah Hyland dance together to "Boogie Shoes" by KC and the Sunshine Band (with DJ Ruckus spinning the track). Also partying with the girls? Josh Hutcherson and Tisdale's boyfriend Christopher French!

10:12 p.m. Supping with Bubba! Kate Hudson exits Craig's restaurant holding hands with Brian Grazer and his wife, after having dinner with President Bill Clinton.

10:29 p.m. With girlfriend Helena Bonham Carter looking on, Tim Burton sketches a drawing on a napkin as they sit in a booth with another couple at the Weinstein party, which was co-sponsored by DeLeon Tequila.

11:00 p.m. With Sienna Miller beside him, a smiling Robert Pattinson lights a cigarette for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Weinstein fete.

11:00 p.m. President Bill Clinton pals around with George Clooney (and chats with Joe Francis, Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart) at the star-studded CAA Golden Globes After Party held at Sunset Tower.

11:31 p.m. Seth MacFarlane keeps his arm around girlfriend Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), who smiles widely at him during HBO's After Party.

11:38 p.m. Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Hudson, Bradley Cooper and Jonah Hill hang out for a long, funny conversation at the end of a stairwell -- where they block the foot traffic! -- at the CAA bash at Sunset Tower.

Monday, January 14

12:33 a.m.Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart join Jessica Alba and Kerry Washington on the dance floor at the CAA party -- and the couple does a secret "low five" handshake!

1:35 a.m. Keep on dancing! Bradley Cooper and Olivia Munn dance to Jay-Z's "H To The Izzo" on the dance floor at the CAA fete.

