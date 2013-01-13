The stars did what they were supposed to do last night, Jan. 13, at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills: They sparkled bright—literally, for some of them. There were a few head-scratchers, for sure. Halle Berry in a diaphanous, patterned, one-shouldered number with a thigh-revealing slit, Lucy Liu in a big floral ballgown, and Rachel Weisz in a black dress with polkadot see-through skirt were a few of the actresses whose getups gave us pause. But the bulk of the looks were red carpet-worthy and just stunning. The hard part: Whittling down the list to just 15.

Among the standouts? Golden Globe winners Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables) and Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), and Jennifer Garner, whose husband Ben Affleck (Argo) won for Best Director.

