Jennifer Lawrence was a winner in more ways than one at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills Jan. 13.

The 22-year-old glided down the red carpet in a coral organza Dior Haute Couture dress featuring a structured bustier and metal belt. The Silver Linings Playbook star -- who was named Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical -- completed her look with Brian Atwood heels and Chopard jewelry.

Fellow nominee Emily Blunt showed off her toned abs in a gold Michael Kors dress featuring side-cut-outs. The Salmon Fishing in the Yemen actress, 29, carried a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch. Presenter Jessica Alba stood out in the sea of stars, largely due to her $5.8 million Harry Winston diamond necklace. The Sin City actress, 31, looked radiant wearing Oscar de la Renta's silk faille trumpet gown.

Several of Hollywood's hot new moms showed off their jaw-dropping post-baby bodies inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, including Adele (in Burberry), Claire Danes (in Versace) and Megan Fox (in Dolce & Gabbana). Kristen Bell, meanwhile, showed off her growing baby bump in a jewel-encursted Jenny Packham number.

Other stars who stood out at the Golden Globes include Kerry Washington (in Miu Miu), Marion Cotillard (in Dior Haute Couture), Jennifer Lopez (in Zuhair Murad), Amanda Seyfried (in Givenchy Haute Couture), Jessica Chastain (in Calvin Klein Collection), Nicole Kidman (in Alexander McQueen), Anne Hathaway (in Chanel), Amy Adams (in Marchesa), Naomi Watts (in Marchesa) and Jennifer Garner (in Vivienne Westwood). To see more than 70 looks, click here.

