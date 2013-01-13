No night is complete without a few party fouls, and Hollywood's "party of the year" was no exception. This year's Golden Globes in Beverly Hills played host to a number of memorable speeches, jaw-dropping gowns, and -- most importantly -- a good dose of awkwardness.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the night with a few strategic zingers at everyone from James Franco to James Cameron, but the Saturday Night Live pals really just got the ball rolling. The remainder of the star-studded evening unfolded with its own generous amount of gaffes, laughs and brow-furrowing moments.

Recap the most awkward moments from the 2013 Golden Globes below.

1. Taylor Swift gets dissed: About halfway through the show, Fey and Poehler took a moment to warn their Hollywood colleagues to keep Glenn Close away from the alcohol -- and country darling Swift away from Michael J. Fox's son Sam, Mr. Golden Globes for the evening.

"You know what, Taylor Swift? Stay away from Michael J. Fox's son!" Fey joked as the audience tittered nervously. Swift, 23, recently made headlines after parting ways with British beau Harry Styles. The singer smiled demurely.

Fey tried to save the situation. "She needs some me time to learn about herself," she explained.

2. Jodie Foster references Honey Boo Boo in her coming out speech: After teasing the audience by joking about being single, Foster made a snide comment about the state of celebrity today, referencing one of pop culture's most recent stars: Honey Boo Boo.

"I did my coming out a thousand years ago back in the stone age, in those quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to trusted friends and family," she began. "Now I'm told every celebrity is expected [to share] the details of their private life with a reality show. But I'm not Honey Boo Boo!"

3. Paul Rudd and Salma Hayek's teleprompter issues: So that's what happens when they go off-script! Rudd and Hayek were the unfortunate victims of technological difficulties Sunday night when their teleprompter reportedly stopped working just as they were about to present the award for Best TV Drama. A few awkward moments passed before Rudd tried to fill the silence.

"Hello," the This Is 40 star attempted. "How's everybody doing? Good? All right, great." Hayek tried to pick up the pieces with, "Okay, something about the best, uh…" before the nominees' clips began to roll on-screen, complete with pre-recorded voiceover.

Rudd was able to interject a quick "and the winner is…" before handing the prize over to Homeland.

4. HFPA president hits on Bradley Cooper: Nothing says you've made it in Hollywood quite like getting a wink and a smile from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president. During her address to the audience Sunday night, Dr. Aida Takla-O'Reilly tried to turn the usually dry portion of the ceremony into an entertaining jab at pop culture.

Takla-O'Reilly concluded her speech with "three words to Bradley Cooper": "Call Me Maybe." A startled Cooper tried to maintain his composure after being called out by the kindly president.

5. Aziz Ansari jokes about weed: It's natural to be nervous presenting an award at the Golden Globes, but Ansari took his duties a bit too seriously with his Downton Abbey gag. The Parks and Recreation actor presented an award with Arrested Development's Jason Bateman and pretended to be high the entire time.

"The cast of Downton Abbey has some great week backstage!" he declared as the crowd laughed nervously. "Michelle Dockery, I hope you have some more of those tasty cookies -- or biscuits, as you call them."

Bateman pretended to bat Ansari away as they announced the nominees, but the joke left the audience more dazed and confused than laughing uproariously.

6. Sacha Baron Cohen makes off-color joke about Anne Hathaway: The king of crude comments made his way on-stage to present the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film Sunday, but not before using the platform to get in a few jabs about the cast of Les Miserables."Russell Crowe had four months of singing lessons, that was money well spent," he quipped after joking about Hugh "Jackson" and Helena Bonham Carter. But he saved his biggest zing for Hathaway as he closed out his routine."Enough of me pulling back the curtains of Hollywood -- and I'm not referring to Anne Hathaway's up-skirt shot," he chuckled. Hathaway responded with a few giggles and a tight smile in the audience.

