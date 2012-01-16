Age is most definitely nothing but a number.

Some of the most stunning stars at Sunday's Golden Globes were well over 40 and looked better than ever.

Elle "The Body" Macpherson, 47, who presented with Ashton Kutcher, wowed in a curve-hugging strapless Zac Posen gown with a dramatic tulle fishtail skirts and train (she later changed into an equally amazing gold Roberto Cavalli number).

"I had chicken fingers and fries at lunch," she told Us Weekly at the NBC/Universal after-party when asked how she preps her famous figure for the event. "I was so hungry."

Diane Lane, 46, arrived with husband Josh Brolin in a sparkling gold Reem Acra gown that showed off her ageless body.

British beauty Helen Mirren, 66, went for a glamorous royal blue Badgley Mischka gown with an on-trend tiered skirt and jeweled belt.

Jane Fonda proved that she can still pull off a body-skimming dress at 74. The fitness guru and two-time Oscar winner looked radiant in a Jack Guisso couture gown, Chopard jewels, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and a Swarovski bag.

