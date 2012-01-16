Platinum and diamonds always dazzle, but several stars added a pop of color to their look with emerald jewelry at Sunday night's Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore at the 2012 Golden Globes

Between their glamorous black gowns to their radiant auburn hair, Julianne Moore and Debra Messing were practically style twins for the evening, and they even chose to accessorize with the same eye-popping jewels. Moore dazzled in rectangle drop earrings and a matching ring while Messing (who wore Monique Lhuillier) dazzled in purple and emerald earrings and a bright green ring.

PHOTOS: Fashion missteps at the 2012 Golden Globes

Opting for a more muted green, the Good Wife's Julianna Marguiles teamed her dusty purple Naeem Khan gown with a pair of emerald-colored statement earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Tell Us: Whore jewelry do you admire the most?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly