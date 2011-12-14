No nom for Melissa McCarthy!

The "Bridesmaids" breakout actress was one of the stars snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Thursday morning, when the organization handed out Golden Globes nominations. (Her costar, Kristin Wiig, scored a nod for Best Actress, Comedy or Musical.)

PHOTOS: Melissa and other breakout stars of 2011

Other contenders left out of the mix? "Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close," Sandra Bullock's first film since winning the Oscar for "The Blind Side" -- and an extended break as she adopted a baby boy and divorced Jesse James -- was also left out of the Best Picture drama category. Bullock and her costar Tom Hanks were similarly shut out in their respective acting categories.

A couple surprises?

PHOTOS: Sandra Bullock's time off

Ryan Gosling got not one but two Best Actor nominations, a huge feat. He's up for a Globe in the drama category for his role in "The Ides of March" and again for his supporting part in "Crazy, Stupid, Love." Leonardo DiCaprio got a Best Actor nod for "J. Edgar" – which drew lukewarm reviews from critics – but his costar Armie Hammer was left out for Best Supporting Actor.

Relative newcomer Rooney Mara earned a Best Actress nomination for much-buzzed-about "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," which opens December 21. She'll compete against vets Meryl Streep ("The Iron Lady") and Viola Davis ("The Help") in that category.

Angelina Jolie was not nominated for directing "In the Land of Blood and Honey" -- she was always a longshot -- but the Serbian-language drama (her first as a director and screenwriter) was included in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

PHOTOS: Angelina's most stunning 2011 look

Jonah Hill scored a supporting actor nod for his role in "Moneyball," beating out veteran actors like Nick Nolte ("Warrior") and Max Von Sydow ("Extremely Loud and Incrediby Close"). And Madonna got a nomination, not for directing her upcoming, widely panned period piece "W.E." but for a song in it: "Masterpiece."