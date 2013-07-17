Ageless beauty indeed! Goldie Hawn, 67, defied the laws of aging during an afternoon stroll through her Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, July 16, showing off her fit figure in skin-tight workout gear.

The First Wives Club actress and her pal looked chipper and energetic as they made their way through the streets. Hawn wore a black tank top and black leggings with purple trim, clutching a water bottle during their workout session.

PHOTOS: Ageless A-listers

The bubbly blonde has never been one to shy away from flaunting her figure. Earlier this month, the mother of three (to Oliver Hudson and actress Kate Hudson with ex Bill Hudson, and son Wyatt Russell with longtime partner Kurt Russell) donned a revealing black swimsuit during a Greece getaway.

PHOTOS: Famous mother-daughter duos

Hawn explained her secret to staying youthful and happy during an interview with Dr. Oz in January 2012.

"When you are in a healthier state of mind, the body reacts," she said at the time. "So, when you're feeling joyful, the body actually will react that way … So I say, cut the negative, focus on the positive, habituate the positive thinking."

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's maternity style

"And in doing so, your neurobiology begins to fire differently because that's what your brain likes," she concluded.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Goldie Hawn, 67, Shows Off Fit Figure in Workout Gear: Picture