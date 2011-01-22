Goldie can't wait to be a Grandma again!

Goldie Hawn gushed about daughter Kate Hudson's second pregnancy --Us Weekly broke the news almost two weeks ago -- for the first time in London on Saturday.

"I'm excited! It's exciting," Hawn, 65, told UsMagazine.com of her newest grand-baby-to-be at the British 2011 Comedy Awards, where she was a presenter.

A source close to Hudson first confirmed to Us Weekly that Hudson, 31, is about 16 weeks pregnant with boyfriend Matthew Bellamy's baby.

"You know, we're just all very happy ... happy for them both. What's more to say?" Hawn told Us of the baby news.

Hudson is the "Private Benjamin" star's second child with ex husband, rocker Bill Hudson (their son Oliver is 34), whom she divorced in 1980. Hawn and Kurt Russell, her partner of over 27 years, have a son, Wyatt, 24.

It's the second baby for Hudson, whose son, Ryder, with ex Chris Robinson, is now 7. "She is excited for Ryder to finally have a brother or sister," an insider told Us.

Hawn added to Us Saturday that she is "very" proud of her daughter and her beau, frontman for the band Muse.

About a month after he and Hudson stepped out as a couple, Bellamy, 32, opened up to Britain's Daily Mirror about prepping to meet the actress' famous parents. "We are meeting up next week," he said in July. "I'm quite nervous."

The rocker added at the time: "Things are going great at the moment. I am very happy ... it's a little bit too soon to talk about weddings and stuff. Ask me again in a few months, though. I'll let you know how it went with Goldie – and then who knows?"

