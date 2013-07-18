Goldie Hawn's eldest son, Oliver Hudson, welcomes baby girl
Goldie's a grandma again! Goldie Hawn's eldest son, actor Oliver Hudson, has welcomed a little girl named Rio with his wife, Erinn Bartlett, the 67-year-old actress announced on Twitter.
"Welcome Rio! Our first baby girl to join our family!" she tweeted on Thursday, July 18. "@theoliverhudson and Erinn, thank you for bringing so much JOY to our lives! #happiness."
Rio is Hudson and Bartlett's third child together and their only daughter. Married since 2006, the couple are also parents to two sons, Wilder, 5, and Bodhi, 3.
PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's bikini body
Hudson, 36, is Hawn's oldest child with her second husband, Bill Hudson, whom she divorced in 1980. The exes also had a daughter, Kate Hudson, 34, who now has two kids of her own. Since 1983, Hawn has been in a relationship with Kurt Russell, with whom she has a son, Wyatt.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
20 most revealing celeb maternity styles
Stars offer parenting advice to William and Kate