Gomez helps Bieber celebrate 17th birthday
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez stepped out in Los Angeles together for the second time in a week on Tuesday to mark the "Baby" hitmaker's birthday.
RELATED: Justin and Selena share a kiss on Oscar night
The stars, who are rumored to have been dating since last year, attended Vanity Fair's post-Academy Awards bash on Sunday, and put their arms around each other as they posed for photographers on the red carpet.
RELATED: Bieber asks fans to donate $17 to mark his 17th birthday
They were later pictured sitting side by side in the venue, with Gomez resting her hand on Bieber's left knee -- and they spent the evening in each other's company again on Tuesday to celebrate the pop hunk's 17th birthday.
RELATED: Imagined Conversations: Oscars Party Pics
Gomez and Bieber were caught on camera heading to Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant in Los Angeles to mark Bieber's big day -- although the Disney star attempted to avoid photographers by covering her face with her hands.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 14, 2018 See the stars out and about with their pets this year!