Teen star Selena Gomez was left red-faced after meeting her crush, Shia LaBeouf, in New York on Tuesday.

The singer/actress, who has frequently branded LaBeouf her ideal man, was left starstruck after she was introduced to him backstage at "Live With Regis and Kelly."

In a video posted on her official website, Gomez's pal tricks her into agreeing to meet a group of fans before leading her directly into LaBeouf's dressing area.

Spotting the Hollywood hunk, Gomez gasps, "Oh my gosh!" and immediately leaves the room, prompting the actor to chase after her.

LaBeouf then tells the brunette, "How you doing? Thanks for being so sweet to me, you're really sweet to me. It's nice to meet you."

Gomez, who is currently dating chart sensation Justin Bieber, later gushed about the "Transformers" star, telling her friends, "He's so cute! He's so handsome! I'm so embarrassed, now he thinks I'm crazy. Tell him I'm sorry!"