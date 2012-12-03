If Good Morning America news anchor Josh Elliott has his way, he'll play a major role in weatherman Sam Champion's upcoming nuptials to fine-arts photographer Rubem Robierb.

"I'm still hoping that I get to marry them. I will do what it takes," Elliott told Us Weekly at Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation's Magical Evening benefit in New York City Nov. 28. "I'll be your caterer if you need a caterer. I will be your harpist. . . I will be your florist!"

All kidding aside, Champion said the wedding will be a "tiny, tiny" affair. "What I'm most excited about is [my fiance] and the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with him, because I think he's the most amazing person in the world."

Champion, 51, joked that Elliott, 41, and lifestyle anchor Lara Spencer, 43, might call him a groomzilla, but he doesn't think it would be a true assessment. "You let people who know what they're doing do what they do, and then you lay back and enjoy it," he told Us. "You know what I mean?"

"I love the way they're doing it. I'm so proud to be asked to be a part of it," Spencer raved. "I think when you're young you want the dress and the flowers -- [Sam and Rubem] know what it's really about. It's about sharing your love with your friends. It's about a wonderful celebration. It's a party!"

Champion and Robierb announced their engagement in early October. The couple met several years ago in Miami after being introduced by mutual friends.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Good Morning America's Sam Champion Wants a "Tiny, Tiny" Wedding