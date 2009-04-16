LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It's one of the most shrouded summer movie mysteries: What will villain Cobra Commander look like in "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra"?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who stars as the masked baddie in the film, isn't giving away any details. But the 28-year-old actor says the character's look was the main reason he signed on for the role.

Gordon-Levitt says his reaction to the drawings and designs for the character was: "Oh wow, I get to be that guy? Fantastic. Sign me up. Please. Thank you."

"G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," based on the popular toy line, will be in theaters Aug. 7.