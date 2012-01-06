Mila Kunis just landed a high-fashion gig with Christian Dior, and the outtakes from her first shoot are just as stunning as the actual ads.

PHOTOS: Mila Kunis' sexy transformation

The 28-year-old Black Swan star can be seen posing with the luxe French label's chic Miss Dior handbags. Her hair is swept back in an undo and she wears a pleated dress in one and a black ensemble in another.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis defends Justin Timberlake -- in Russian!

"I am absolutely thrilled to be working with Dior," Kunis said in a statement. "The brand is iconic in so many ways. It defines fashion, elegance and sophistication."

PHOTOS: The best dressed stars of 2011

The actress joins fellow A-listers Marion Cotillard, Charlize Theron and Natalie Portman as a rep for the brand and the photos (shot by Mikael Jansson) will launch this month in international editions of Elle, Vogue and Madame Figaro.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly