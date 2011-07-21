Ryan Gosling was left with wet pants on the set of his new film after he fell victim to notorious practical joker George Clooney.

Gosling is directed by Clooney in upcoming political thriller "The Ides Of March," but the actor was unprepared for his boss' trouser-soaking prank.

"The Notebook" star tells Extra, "He will come up to you and tell you something very serious... and then he'll walk away and you realize your pants are wet. He's had like an Evian spray bottle. He's been spraying your crotch the whole time."