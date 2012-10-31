Rebound rumors for Taylor Swift as she declares, 'I've learned when to get out'

"I can't deal with someone wanting to take a relationship backward or needing space or cheating on you," Taylor tells Cosmo, which gambled and lost on its "Crazy for a Kennedy" cover line. "It's a conscious thing; it's a common-sense thing. If I was in that situation, if I were them, would I be doing this to me? Would I ever do this to them? If the answer is no, then they're not treating me fairly. I just don't ever want to end up in a relationship that isn't fair ever again."

In short, "I've learned when to get out," she says. "I've never wasted too much time with the wrong person, and that's one thing I'm proud of."

If those teases about an unfair romance and the "wrong person" aren't enough for you, the confessional crooner also dangles this nugget: "I've had a lot of dark and twisty situations happen, enough to realize that when someone exhibits signs of evoking a dark and twisty relationship and dark and twisty feelings, it's not interesting to me."

And somewhere, the ears of Mayer, Gyllenhaal, Taylor Lautner and Joe Jonas are burning.

For Swift, the idea of love at first sight remains the goal.

"I need that unexplainable spark," she explains. "I just need to see someone and feel 'Oh, no, uh-oh.' It's only happened a few times in my life, but I feel like if I was gonna be with someone forever, it would be because I saw them and I thought, 'Oh, no.'"

Once that happens, she'll switch her focus to things that don't involve saving the music industry: "Being a mom full time, doing everything for my kids, having a bunch of them. That's the only other thing that could be as thrilling for me as doing this."

