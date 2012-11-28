Hookup rumor du jour: Demi Moore dating another dewy young man

By Kat Giantis

A revenge romance, damage control or a sign of someone in need of a self-esteem boost? We're going with all of the above now that the New York Post says Demi Moore is playing to the cliché by dating a man nearly half her age.

Word is, the rehabbed actress, 50, has been "quietly spending time" with debonair art dealer Vito Schnabel, the 26-year-old son of painter and filmmaker Julian Schnabel.

Or maybe not that quietly. Seems Demi and Vito were first spied together at the blowout 50th birthday bash Naomi Campbell hosted earlier this month in India for her billionaire Russian boyfriend, Vladimir Doronin.

"They were dancing and grinding all over each other, openly, in front of other guests," relays an eyewitness. (By the by, that's not the only time Moore has been spotted "grinding" with a 20-something this year.)

News of the ostensible hookup comes just weeks after two major milestones in Demi's life: crossing the half-century mark and hitting the one-year anniversary of her split from husband Ashton Kutcher, 34, whose insta-serious romance with Mila Kunis, 29, has supposedly left Moore "jealous and frustrated."

"She cannot forgive Ashton for moving on so quickly to Mila and flaunting their relationship publicly," a source told Radar Online, which claims the actress is dragging her feet on the divorce. "Demi is totally playing hardball, and every time they come close to reaching an agreement, she throws up another objection or demand."

As for Schnabel, who is just two years older than Moore's eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, he appears to prefer more mature ladies.

When he was 21, he was linked to then 44-year-old supermodel Elle Macpherson. He also reportedly dated Liv Tyler, who is nine years his senior.

RELATED: 2012's biggest hookups and breakups