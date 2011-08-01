In the final years of her all-too-short life, Amy Winehouse couldn't even take care of herself, never mind anyone else. But that hasn't stopped a British tabloid from claiming that she was trying to become a mother, a report her rep has roundly denied.

The London Daily Mirror says the 27-year-old substance-susceptible singer, who was found dead in her London home on July 23, had begun adoption proceedings for a 10-year-old girl named Dannika from St. Lucia (see photo below).

Amy spent extended periods of time on the Caribbean island in recent years, and she supposedly took Dannika "under her wing" after they met in 2009 through the girl's grandmother, Marjorie Lambert, who runs a local bar.

"Amy was already my mother," Dannika is quoted as saying. "I would call her mum and she would call me her daughter. She took care of me and we had fun together. I loved her and she loved me. She was the most amazing person, and I was looking forward to living with her here or in London. I cannot believe she is gone. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me."

Dannika's grandma asserts that Winehouse had already hired lawyers to handle the ostensible adoption.

"Amy wanted to have a child so bad. If she had not died, there is no doubt she would be here in St. Lucia completing the adoption process," purports Lambert. "Amy loved Dannika with all her heart. I don't know why Amy took to Dannika above all the other children on the island, but from the moment they met they were inseparable. They would spend all day playing, horse-riding and walking up and down the beach hand-in-hand."

She then added, "Amy always wanted to drink, but I would not let her drink before she had something to eat."

Dannika's financially strapped parents, Nadia Germaine and Vic Augustine (who lives in Germany) were also on board with the putative adoption plans.

"I thanked Amy for taking care of my daughter, and she said, 'Dannika is taking care of me. I couldn't live without her,'" shares Augustine. "Then she said, 'I would like your permission to adopt Dannika.' ... I knew [Winehouse] could give my daughter a wonderful life."

This all comes as news to Amy's rep, who insists to TMZ, "It's not true. ... I think she might have met her in St. Lucia, but she was in no way about to adopt her."

Meanwhile, in related news of people who aren't going to let Amy rest in peace, a guy who maintains he helped Winehouse buy drugs hours before she was found dead is also talking to the tabs.

"I want Amy's family to know the truth about what happened," so-called "drug fixer" Tony Azzopardi tells the Daily Mirror. "I want to help them out, but I'm worried about my safety."

Seems he's concerned about retaliation from the "Mr. Big" dealer he contends he set her up with on the final night of her life, and from whom she supposedly purchased $2,000 worth of crack and heroin.

According to Azzopardi, he bumped into Amy outside a pub around 11:30 p.m. on July 22, and she asked him to facilitate the transaction.

"She looked good, you know, fit, like she'd been clean for a while and filled out a bit," recollects Azzopardi, who apparently met the chanteuse through her mess of an ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. "I couldn't believe it when I found out she was gone."

Police, however, did not find evidence of drugs in Winehouse's home, and her father continues to believe she succumbed to a bad reaction to giving up alcohol.

Azzopardi is due to talk to police again on Monday.

