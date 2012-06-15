Another Day, Another Lindsay Lohan Scare

Lindsay Lohan paramedics 911 gossip wonderwall giantis

By Kat Giantis

One week after Lindsay Lohan slammed her Porsche into the back of a tractor-trailer, she had another brush with emergency personnel. Paramedics were called to the starlet's room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Ray, Calif., Friday morning, only to determine that she was fine.

Lohan, 25, has been in the area filming "Liz & Dick," the Lifetime biopic on Elizabeth Taylor that she's headlining.

"Lindsay worked a grueling schedule the past few days," her rep explains to Wonderwall. "She was on set last night at 7 p.m. and worked through the night until 8 a.m. this morning. She took a nap before shooting her final scene."

When she didn't emerge from her room, "Producers were concerned and called paramedics as a precaution," continues the spokesman. "Lindsay was examined and is fine, but did suffer some exhaustion and dehydration. Lindsay was never taken to a hospital [and] reports to the contrary are false."

TMZ has a slightly different take on what went down, reporting that early Friday morning, Lohan was "complaining of exhaustion" and called a Lifetime producer, who sent a doctor to give her the once-over.

The physician, in turn, called the hotel and asked them to check on her. A staffer felt she was "unresponsive" and called 911.

According to her rep, Lohan is now "resting" and is "hoping" to return to the "Liz & Dick" set on Friday afternoon.