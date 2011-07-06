Romantic reconciliation or friendly rendezvous? Nearly four months after amicably ending their four-year relationship, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are apparently once again spending quality time together.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Justin, 30, surfaced in Toronto, where Jessica, 29, is shooting the "Total Recall" remake. Several sightings of the pair followed, including a taco chow-down a deux, says LaineyGossip.

The upshot?

They are "quietly seeing each other again," an insider shares with Us Weekly. "They have been talking the whole time and decided to give it another shot."

In early June, right around the time Biel enjoyed a paparazzi-captured motorcycle ride with Gerard Butler, her co-star on the recently wrapped (and aptly titled) "Playing the Field," the actress was spied having a cozy tête-à-tête with Timberlake at a mutual friend's party.

"Jessica really wanted to get back together with him," notes the spy, "and Justin realized single life is not what it's cracked up to be."

Since reclaiming his bachelor status in March, Timberlake has been linked to a string of starlets, including Ashley Olsen, Scarlett Johansson, Olivia Wilde and his "Friends With Benefits" co-star Mila Kunis.

But Biel was never far from his mind.

"She is the single-handedly most significant person in my life," he revealed in the July issue of Vanity Fair. "In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? … I don't want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me -- for instance, her."

But another Us snitch offers a glass-half-empty warning about the difficulties presented by a possible reunion, downplaying, "They're just spending time together and taking things slowly."

Still, Timberlake's attitude seems to have shifted this year, especially about settling down and having a family.

"As little as six months ago I wouldn't have even thought about that," he told Vanity Fair, "but now it feels like a closer planet orbiting around."

