A million "X-Files" fantasies seemed to come true on Wednesday when a strange report surfaced that claimed a newly single Gillian Anderson was now living with David Duchovny in Los Angeles. Not only that, alleged a source (who we'll just call Cigarette Smoking Man), but they'd also been in "a serious relationship for some time."

Not surprisingly, the Internet was soon as excited as the Lone Gunmen at Comic-Con.

"Somewhere in 1997, a fanfic site's readers are hyperventilating," tweeted one. Enthused another, "First Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, now David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson?! I NEED AN IMMEDIATE UPDATE ON COURTENEY COX AND MATTHEW PERRY."

So, what's the truth?

Unfortunately, much as we want to believe that our favorite '90s couple has found love, and as eager as we are to reenact said love with our new-in-box "X-Files" action figures, we heeded Mulder's advice to trust no one.

We contacted Duchovny's rep, who assures Wonderwall that the romance rumors aren't true, but adds that the once (and hopefully future) co-stars are still good friends.

It's been nearly 20 years since Duchovny, 52, and Anderson, 43, shot to fame as F.B.I. agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, and the timing couldn't be better for unsubstantiated relationship rumblings, given that both are in romantic limbo.

He amicably split (again) from wife Tea Leoni in June 2011, and she just called it quits with longtime love Mark Griffiths.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Is it over for Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux?

The latest celebrity romance news

Hottest co-star couples: Better on-screen or off?

Forgotten celeb couples of the '90s