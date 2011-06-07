The Florence, Italy, edition of "Jersey Shore" won't premiere until August, but we can already predict one of the story lines: Snooki gets cursed. The pocket-sized human yam was recently filmed getting the evil eye from an unimpressed local woman, and now, on the heels of crashing into a police car, she's broken up with her boyfriend.

Us Weekly and Life & Style report the Snookster (otherwise known as Nicole Polizzi) has parted ways with Jionni LaValle after almost eight months of GTL togetherness.

"Snooki and her boyfriend have split up," an insider tells L&S. "He went to visit her in Italy this past week. They fought a lot while he was there and have called it quits."

Adds an Us snitch, "[He] came home early."

As MTV's cameras rolled on the reality show's fourth season a few days back, Snooki, 22, was snapped curled up in Jionni's arms, a sad look on her face as they tried to make up following a fight at a club the night before.

The scene might have even been touching if not for the comically fuzzy Abominable Snowman boots on Snooki's feet.

"He said it was hard for them to be apart, and that with the whole world knowing her past, he finds it very hard to trust her," tattles a LaValle source to L&S. "I think he was just really sad about being away from her so much. I'm not sure who broke up with whom -- it seems to be mutual because of the distance and the time apart."

