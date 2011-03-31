Friendly exes or an attempt to kiss and make up? Eyebrows shot skyward on Thursday when Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz stepped out hand-in-hand in Los Angeles with 2-year-old son Bronx Mowgli in tow and paparazzi snapping away.

The trio hit a Starbucks outpost at the Beverly Glen Mall, where they appeared to be the picture of domestic contentment.

"Ashlee and Pete held hands, and Pete especially looked very happy," a spy relays to People. "While waiting for their drinks, Pete had his arm around Ashlee and they definitely looked like a couple again."

Simpson, who filed for divorce in February after nearly three years of marriage, "kept smiling and lovingly leaned on Pete," adds the onlooker.

A RadarOnline bystander confirms the affectionate behavior, noting, "When they weren't holding hands, Pete had his arm draped around Ashlee's shoulders."

The couple "looked very happy and at ease with one another," continues the source. "If I didn't know different, I'd never have thought there was trouble in paradise."

This isn't the first time that Ashlee and Pete have been seen together since parting ways.

Two weeks ago, they reunited over back-to-back fast-food runs, although a source tattled to TMZ that it was simply Simpson's attempt to cheer up a down-in-the-dumps Wentz.

But could this latest rendezvous indicate that they're trying to salvage their union? Apparently not so much.

"This is not a sign that they are getting back together," an insider pooh-poohs to People. "They both care about each other tremendously. They both love Bronx very much, and Ashlee has always called Pete her best friend. They are in the middle of still trying to figure this out."

Word is, Simpson was the one who wanted out of the marriage, and she supposedly rebuffed Wentz's attempts to try to work things out.

A month after calling it quits, she was photographed with one of Pete's pals, sparking rebound talk.

And despite rumblings of a brewing custody battle over Bronx, Wentz has had nothing but kind words for his estranged missus.

"Ashlee's been my best friend for five years. She's the mother of my child. I have nothing but love and respect for her," he told Ryan Seacrest on March 14. "Going through something like this isn't easy, but we're friends, and the most important thing is to put our son first."

