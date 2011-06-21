Has Ashlee Simpson moved on? The not-quite-ex Mrs. Pete Wentz was snapped locking lips and getting generally cozy with "Boardwalk Empire" actor Vincent Piazza while moseying around New York on June 15.

Ashlee even smiled as paparazzi captured her arm-in-arm with Piazza, who plays Lucky Luciano on the HBO series.

"They were laughing and chatting," a spy tells Us Weekly. "She'd stop to kiss him; she couldn't take her eyes off him."

And in a clear sign that this is the beginning of the romance (assuming we're going by the usual "When Harry Met Sally" relationship rules), Piazza took Simpson to the airport the next day so she could catch a flight home to Los Angeles. They shared a hug goodbye.

"Vincent's a chill guy, very artsy, the quiet type," relays an insider. "He likes her."

The budding twosome were introduced by a matchmaking pal, says an insider, who points out, "It's all very new."

So far, Ashlee's reps are mum on the hookup chatter.

Simpson called it quits with Wentz in February after nearly three years of marriage, but they have tried to keep things friendly for the sake of 2-year-old son Bronx Mowgli.

The exes have stepped out a few times holding hands, and they were photographed a few days back enjoying a family outing with their towheaded tyke.

