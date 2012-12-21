Ashton Kutcher files for divorce from Demi Moore

By Kat Giantis

Ashton Kutcher is finally ready to free himself from Demi Moore. People reports the actor filed for divorce on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, a move that comes more than a year after the actress announced the end of their six-year marriage, and months after pretty much everyone thought they were already legally kaput.

Kutcher, 34, who has been inseparable from Mila Kunis since the spring, cited the usual irreconcilable differences in his divorce docs. The ridiculously well-paid "Two and a Half Men" star isn't asking for spousal support, but he's apparently not stopping Moore, 50, from doing so.

What took so long for Ashton to pull the trigger?

While there were rumors that the estranged pair have been battling over money, most of the talk has centered on Demi's supposed jealousy and frustration with how fast Ashton rebounded with his former "That '70s Show" co-star.

"[Demi] was always insecure over the course of her marriage," a source told Us Weekly in October. "So, yeah, it's hurtful that he's with someone he knew the whole time he was with her."

Moore called time on the marriage in November 2011 amid rumblings that Kutcher had two-timed her with a nubile blonde.

"As a woman, a mother and a wife, there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred," she said in a statement, "and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life."

Two months later, the actress reportedly entered rehab after being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, as Ashton's PDA-packed romance with Mila has grown serious, Demi has fished in the shallow end of the dating pool.

She was most recently linked to 26-year-old art dealer Vita Schnabel, who purportedly ended their brief entanglement after she partied a little too hardy in Miami.

