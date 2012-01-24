We're starting to suspect that Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner called it quits simply so we could ask, "They were still together? Huh." Now, they appear to be taking advantage of the resulting interest in the state of their relationship by sparking reunion whispers.

People mag spotted the pair of nearly two years looking "cozy" last weekend while breaking bread at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills.

"They had drinks on the patio and moved inside for dinner," relays a bystander. "They were kissing and cuddling and were very affectionate. They definitely didn't look broken-up."

A reconciliation was predicted when the never-confirmed split rumors first surfaced last week, especially after Jenner tweeted about his twoo lurve.

"It really upsets me to read all the FALSE!! stories. Avril has always been there for me and is the closest person to my heart. I love her," he gushed. Responded Lavigne, "luv u 2!!!"

The romance supposedly hit the skids because the onetime "Hills" second banana didn't want to be Avril's third wheel.

"It was mutual, but Brody really broke up with her," a source tells Us Weekly. "He told her he was tired of always being her plus-one and always going on tour with her."

Jenner is said to be eager to resume his reality show career, so perhaps we should all close our eyes and pray (hard) that a misguided TV exec doesn't green-light "Avril and Brody: Complicated."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Avril's new nail line

Avril and Brody in bar brawl