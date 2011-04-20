Feel that? It's a tiny piece of our soul dying from the knowledge that there may not be a happily-ever-after for rose-wielding "Bachelor" Brad Womack and his fiancée, Emily Maynard.

Sadly, the course of true reality-show style love appears to have taken a U-turn for square-jawed, vacant-eyed bar owner Brad, 38, who Life & Style claims got the heave-ho from single mom Emily, 25, during a recent phone call.

"Emily told Brad that she can't picture them getting married," says a source. "Brad's not acting like a fiancé, and she knows that he's not going to change. Emily knows in her heart of hearts that the relationship is finished."

But what about Brad's not-at-all scripted-for-him proposal in that South African vineyard, when he proclaimed, "You're the one, Em. You're my once in a lifetime"? Could that have been -- gasp! -- less than sincere?

"Brad would go days without calling Emily or responding to her," maintains a confidant. "Emily has spent nights alone in bed crying, waiting for Brad to call her back or pick up the phone when she's called him."

What's more, "Brad seemed very complacent all of a sudden," tattles another snitch. "He did everything he could to woo and charm Emily on the show, and then it just slowed. Emily knows he likes Texas, he likes his bars and booze, so she's just wondering if he likes someone else. It started to really worry Emily. She felt like, 'If he's not wanting to see her, who is he with?'"

She allegedly told a pal that Womack is "insecure and not stable," and though she "tried her hardest and gave Brad so many chances," she finally decided "he wasn't the right person to be in her life" or the life of her 5-year-old daughter.

"She wants to be in a happy, healthy, loving relationship, and if she could make things work with Brad she would be ecstatic," says a mole. "But for her daughter's sake, Emily fears that she has to move on. She just doesn't know what else to do."

Em, who gushed to Brad that he'd made her the "happiest girl in the world" after he slipped a massive, product-placed Neil Lane diamond ring on her finger in front of ABC's cameras, supposedly planned to move from Charlotte to Austin with her daughter to be with her boob-tube chosen honey. But she changed her mind when he made an offer on a house without checking with her first, reports L&S.

"She obviously feels that it isn't the behavior of someone who plans to be with her," huffs the spy.

According to the mag, ABC has warned Maynard not to discuss the state of her relationship with Womack but is encouraging them to work it out, presumably not because the network believes in love but because of the potential ratings in a "Bachelor" wedding extravaganza.

But Emily apparently isn't willing to sparkle without an aisle-walk in her future: "She doesn't wear the ring anymore."

This isn't the first time the couple has weathered problems. Rumors of a breakup began even before the "Bachelor" finale aired last month, and host Chris Harrison acknowledged they've had some issues.

"It's been extremely hard," he told Ryan Seacrest in March. "They've had some knock-down, drag-out fights."

No word on whether Chantal is still available.

