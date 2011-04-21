To most of the visitors at Euro Disney in Paris on Thursday, she was just another blonde in a Goofy hat and platform stilettos.

But underneath that novelty chapeau was Beyonce, who marked the iTunes release of her anthemic new single, "Run the World (Girls)," by hitting the theme park with her 6-year-old nephew, Daniel (mom is her sister, Solange).

And after a long day of listening to "It's a Small World" and fending off life-sized mice, an A-list pop star likes nothing more than to kick back in comfortable surroundings with her hubby.

For Beyonce and Jay-Z, that means seriously luxurious accommodations.

People says the couple, who recently celebrated their third anniversary, have been holed up in a $20,000-a-night (!) two-story penthouse suite at the Hotel Le Meurice since jetting into town by private jet on Monday.

Among the amenities in their nearly 3,000-square-foot pad: an Italian marble bath and a sweeping view of several City of Light landmarks.

The good news is they can probably write off the cost of the deluxe digs as a business expense. Seems it's a working vacation for Bey and Jay, who are said to be recording a new tune with Kanye West.

"They've set up a studio in another suite and have been working nights on her album," says a source.

And while Beyonce has reportedly refrained from going on her usual designer shopping sprees while in town, she's still taking advantage of Paris in springtime.

The day before hitting the Happiest Place on Earth, she joined her music mogul hubby for an alfresco meal at L'Avenue restaurant, where they shared a toast with friends.

Days earlier, Jay-Z took part in another toast during a celebrity-stuffed dinner party tossed by pal Gwyneth Paltrow, who's out stumping for her new cookbook, "My Father's Daughter."

Jay broke bread with the likes of Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Stipe and Mario Batali. Also in attendance: Paltrow's husband, Chris Martin, who apparently wasn't all that eager to participate in the promotional chow-down.

According to the New Yorker, the Coldplay frontman arrived at the GOOP-y shindig "looking cranky," and a publicist cautioned, "He doesn't want to talk."

Here's hoping that Martin became social enough to exchange a few words with Jay-Z on the proper way to show support for a famous spouse.

MORE ON WONDERWALL AND MSN:

Beyonce and Jay-Z's tropical anniversary celebration

Why Beyonce split professionally with her dad

Everything you want to know about Beyonce

Read more Hot Gossip