Beyonce Makes Her Post-Blue Debut!

By Kat Giantis

The Queen B is back, and she's better than ever. On Monday night, Beyonce stepped out in public for the first time since the birth of Blue Ivy Carter on Jan. 7. What occasion was important enough to get Bey out of the house?

It was the first of hubby Jay-Z's two benefit concerts at New York's Carnegie Hall, with funds earmarked for the United Way of New York City and the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation.

The Grammy-winning chanteuse, 30, didn't disappoint in her post-baby debut.

She positively glowed in a screaming red, silhouette-suctioned long-sleeved dress by Temperley, which she set off with embroidered Louboutin platforms, straight, shiny tresses, a gold Alexander McQueen clutch, and, in a nod to her offspring, bright blue nail polish with a matching blue ring.

The much-anticipated bundle of joy also got a shout-out from Jay-Z, who performed an emotional rendition of "Glory," the song he wrote upon his daughter's arrival into the world (and which features a few seconds of the newborn crying).

"One hand in the air for Blue," he said as he kicked off the song. When Jay finished, he admitted, "I didn't think I was gonna make it through that one -- that was tough."

The couple later worked the room during the afterparty at Jay-Z's 40/40 club.

"She made a much bigger effort to say hello to nearly everyone, making rounds around the whole club before joining Jay-Z and guests in the VIP room," a spy tells Us, which adds that Beyonce skipped the liquor in favor of sucking on lemon wedges instead.

Tell us what you think of Beyonce's new-mama glow, then click on for more photos ...