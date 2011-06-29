Kudos to Emily Maynard, who managed to squeeze one more People magazine cover story out of her fizzled, ABC-sponsored engagement to "Bachelor" headliner Brad Womack.

"We're no longer engaged," she sniffles to the mag, confirming breakup rumors that have swirled for months.

Maynard, 25, in a feat of logical reasoning only possible by reality show contestants, opted to open up to a national magazine in hopes of stopping "all the media speculation" so she can "move on and get back to normal" with her 6-year-old daughter.

But her failed happily-ever-after with the square-jawed Womack, who popped the question in November with a network-provided Neil Lane sparkler and made-for-TV words of love ("You're the one, Em. You're my once in a lifetime"), does have a refreshing plot twist: Her would-be groom accepts full responsibility for the bust-up.

"The demise of our relationship was completely my fault," Brad, 38, tells People.

Factors that reportedly played into their split (besides the obvious issue of picking a partner for the entertainment of couch potatoes) include geography (she lives in North Carolina; he's based in Texas) and personality conflicts ("They've had some knock-down, drag-out fights," host Chris Harrison told Ryan Seacrest).

According to Emily, they still have strong feelings, but "just because we love each other doesn't mean we're right for each other."

Meanwhile, Maynard's attempts to "get back to normal" will also include a heart-to-heart with Harrison on the July 11 episode of "The Bachelorette." Let's hope she doesn't run into Bentley while she's in such a vulnerable state.

