The tabloids might want to hold off on any more cover stories predicting the supposedly imminent wedding of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

A little more than a week after New York became the sixth and largest state to legalize same-sex marriage, the A-list actor, who has said he'll swap vows with his equally pretty half when everyone has the right to do so, has reiterated his longtime support for the issue and said the fight must continue.

"It is encouraging that New York has joined the movement to grant equal marriage rights to its citizens," Pitt, 47, said in a statement to People magazine. "But it is each American's Constitutional right to marry the person they love, no matter what state they inhabit. No state should decide who can marry and who cannot."

Concludes Pitt, who has one failed marriage (duh, Jennifer Aniston) to Jolie's two (Billy Bob Thornton and Jonny Lee Miller), "Thanks to the tireless work of so many, someday soon this discrimination will end and every American will be able to enjoy their equal right to marriage."

In 2006, the megastar told Esquire magazine that he and Angelina would "consider tying the knot when everyone else in the country who wants to be married is legally able."

But he seemed to soften his stance in May of this year, when he acknowledged that the nuptial question had become a talking point with their brood of six.

"The kids ask about marriage. It's meaning more and more to them," Pitt told USA Weekend. "So it's something we've got to look at."

Jolie, for her part, explained to Vanity Fair last year that they're not "against getting married," but "it's just like we already are. Children are clearly a commitment, a bigger commitment [than marriage]. It's for life."

Still, she admitted to "Good Morning America" that "it would be hard to say no" if the kids asked them about getting hitched.

