Everything is coming up roses (or at least delicious Cheetos) for Britney Spears right now: Her new release, "Femme Fatale," is a hit with fans and critics alike, and she's currently looking lovely on the cover of Us Weekly as she gushes about life with her sons, Sean Preston, 5, and Jayden James, 4, and boyfriend Jason Trawick.

But could trouble be a-brewing behind the scenes?

The London Sun claims the revitalized pop star's forthcoming tour is "in chaos," a charge her camp adamantly denies.

"She doesn't feel she has enough time to prepare and has asked management to pull all her dates and postpone everything until later on in the year," a source alleges to the tabloid. "She is having to compete with other huge female stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga now, so wants to step the show up."

But those of you hoping to nab tickets to see the Britster live and in person shouldn't worry: The tour, which will reportedly have a post-apocalyptic theme (inspired by "Till the World Ends"), remains on track to kick off June 17 in Sacramento, Calif.

Britney's rep assures Wonderwall that the Sun's story of tour trouble is "completely not true."

And word is, an announcement will be coming soon on an opening act to replace Enrique Iglesias, who bailed out on Brit-Brit at the eleventh hour, ostensibly because he didn't want to play second banana to her on the road.

As for Spears, who debuted the video for "Till the World Ends" this week (see it here), she's "very excited" about the tour, an insider tells us.

"She's great," enthuses the confidant. "She's happy and healthy."

