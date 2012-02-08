Shortly before Russell Brand tied the knot with Katy Perry in an elaborate, India-set ceremony in October 2010, he announced they wouldn't be signing a prenup.

"I love her," he said. "I don't know what will happen. I will just continue to love her."

And the British funnyman appears to be sticking to his word, at least when it comes to divvying up their marital assets.

TMZ reports Brand filed final divorce papers on Tuesday but didn't ask for any of the estimated $40 million-plus his estranged missus reportedly made during their 14-month marriage, a good chunk of which he's entitled to under California's 50-50 community property laws.

"This divorce is as amicable as it gets," says a source, "and Russell was a mensch."

Word is, Brand has no desire to leave the union with any of Perry's moolah. Instead, he wants only what he pocketed, which is a far less impressive number than his chart-topping wife.

He originally filed for divorce on Dec. 30, citing the standard irreconcilable differences.

"I'll always adore her," Russell said at the time, "and I know we'll remain friends." As per the standard six-month waiting period, the split will become official on June 30.

In the meantime, Brand has apparently been dipping his big toe back into the dating pool. According to Us Weekly, he's been playing the field with several young ladies, a move that didn't sit well with Perry.

"She discovered through her friends," said a source. "One of the women told a friend of hers and it got back to Katy."

And in a report that we urge you to take with a boulder of salt, OK! claims Russell has his sights set on Katy's doppelganger, Zooey Deschanel.

"He's been sending funny, flirty texts to see if they can get together," an insider alleges. "He thinks she's hysterically funny and cute, too. He loves her quirky sense of humor, and thinks they'd be great together, both on-and off-screen."

Katy, for her part, performed in Indianapolis over Super Bowl weekend, and she took the opportunity to poke fun at rumors linking her to Tim Tebow and party into the wee hours with the victorious New York Giants.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Katy calls out Tim Tebow

Katy's first post-split appearance

Katy unfollows Russell on Twitter