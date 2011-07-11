Mila Kunis just reclaimed the coolness factor she lost after her ill-advised gag grope-fest with Justin Timberlake at last month's MTV Movie Awards.

The pocket-size knockout has agreed to accompany an Afghanistan-based serviceman to his Marine Corps Ball after he took to YouTube to ask her out.

"Hey Mila," said a confident, sunglasses-wearing Scott Moore in his video proposal. "It's Sgt. Moore, but you can call me Scott. I just wanted to take a moment out of my day to invite you to the Marine Corps Ball on Nov. 18th in Greenville, North Carolina, with yours truly. So, take a second, think about it and get back to me. OK. Goodbye now."

The actress's acceptance came after a little push from Timberlake and a Fox411 reporter, who questioned her about the invite during a weekend interview to promote "Friends With Benefits."

"Have you seen this? Have you heard about this? You need to do it for your country," urged Justin, who added directly to Sgt. Moore, "I'm going to work on this, man. This needs to go down."

After checking with her rep about the video come-on, Mila consented to be Moore's date.

"I'll go. I'll do it for you," she told Timberlake. "Are you going to come?"

Responded her leading man, "They don't want me! They want you." He then reiterated, "You need to do it for your country."

Declared Kunis, who is now our No. 1 girl crush, "I'll do it."

Expect an avalanche of "Mila, will you go to prom with me?" and "Mila, will you marry me?" videos to start popping up in 3 ... 2 ...

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Watch the video of the Marine asking Mila out

Mila and JT open up to Elle

Mila ignores Charlie Sheen's invitation

Read more Hot Gossip