Turns out that Charlie Sheen does have some limits, and he's apparently reached them with his rehabbing ex-wife, Brooke Mueller. TMZ says the mostly feral "Anger Management" actor is taking legal steps to stop his $55,000-a-month child support payments to third missus Mueller now that their 4-year-old twins, Bob and Max, are in the custody of his second ex-wife, Denise Richards.

Word is, Charlie believes that Mueller is using the checks to pay for her latest stab at rehab (she's been to treatment more than 20 times), and he no longer wants the responsibility of financing her attempts to get clean. Brooke, who checked into rehab shortly after the boys were removed from her "unsafe" home by children's services, has repeatedly tried and failed to have them placed with her brother, ostensibly to ensure the support money continues coming in, according to TMZ.

Denise, who has two daughters with Sheen, has reportedly refused his offer to increase her support payments now that she's caring for his sons, too.

"You're, like, one of the best ex-wives ever," Chelsea Handler told Richards this week. "You used to get a really bad rap, and you're turning out to be the coolest ex-wife anyone can hope for."

And she seems to be making sure Charlie sees his sons. On Tuesday, he tweeted a photo of him posing with the boys as they played with shark toys. He accompanied the pics with a quote from "Jaws," which, for the tots' sake, we hope they didn't watch with him.

