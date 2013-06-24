Where Chris Brown goes, trouble often follows. On Saturday night, he was at an Orange County, Calif., hot spot, where TMZ says he's accused of violently shoving a woman, allegedly injuring her leg.

Chris had just revved up the crowd at Anaheim's Heat Ultra Lounge when he apparently crossed paths with one Deanna Gines in the club's VIP section. Gines contends that before the bar closed, Chris deliberately "shoved her to the ground … and she fell hard on her knees."

No word on what prompted the purported push, but Gines, who helpfully shared a selfie with TMZ that shows her on crutches and wearing a cast, reportedly filed a police report over the alleged assault. An investigation is underway.

Gines maintains that she sustained torn ligaments in her knee from the incident and may need surgery.

Brown, who remains on probation for his 2009 assault on Rihanna, quickly denied the accusation, tweeting, "Please stop with the false stories. I don't usually comment but I didn't do anything." His rep adds to TMZ that he was "in a great mood" after the performance, saying, "I'm unaware of the incident, as is Chris' lawyer and his entire team. ... None of this makes sense."

