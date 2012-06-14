Ready for a heaping dose of hypocrisy? In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Chris Brown took to Twitter to whine about an injury he suffered at the hands of someone else.

In a since-deleted tweet, the Rihanna-assaulting crooner shared a nostril-heavy photo showing a bloody cut on his chin, which TMZ says he received during a run-in with Drake's entourage at a New York club around 4 a.m Thursday.

"How u party wit rich n**** that hate? Lol," Brown wrote. "Throwing bottles like girls? #shameonya!"

Shame, indeed.

The spark that may have set off the scuffle? Rihanna, who has been linked off and on to Drake (most recently in late May) and has lately been spending an alarming amount of time in proximity to Brown.

"Drake's entourage got into a brawl with Chris Brown's entourage," a source tells the New York Post, "and Chris Brown got hit in the face with a bottle."

A police source tells the New York Daily News that a round of drinks with a message referencing RiRi was exchanged before fists and bottles were thrown.

Global Grind has a slightly different version of what went down, claiming Brown sent a bottle to Drake, who then confronted him, leading to an argument about Rihanna, followed by fisticuffs.

But Drake insists to TMZ that he had nothing to do with the fight, which left the club strewn with broken glass.

"Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind," declares his rep. "He was on his way out of the club when the altercation began. He did not engage in any activity which resulted in injury to person or damage to property."

Brown, for his part, denies instigating the fracas.

"Chris, [girlfriend] Karrueche [Tran] and his friends were victims of a brutal attack last night at WIP," his rep tells Wonderwall. "They sustained several injuries. Chris and his party are cooperating with New York authorities, who are pursuing this incident further."

Spies point the finger at rapper Meek Mill, who was sitting at Drake's table, claiming he's the one who argued with Brown and hit him with the bottle.

But Brown has downplayed Meek's involvement, tweeting on Thursday, "Me and @MeekMill ain't on that bulls---. Real respect Real...."

Either way, Chris not only ended up on the wrong side of a bottle, but he also took a punch in the face from one of Drake's bodyguards, according to the Daily News.

That might explain Brown's subsequent tweets, which included: "Bottles? It's nothing. Lol" and "N----- throwing bottles! Y'all n----- weak!" Oh, and this gem: "N----- stand behind security!!!! Ok! U don't pay them enough."

Police arrived on the scene following a 911 call, but both Brown and Drake had made themselves scarce. Five people were reportedly treated for injuries, with one suffering from a serious head wound.

