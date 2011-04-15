Christina Aguilera is officially unhitched. E! News reports her divorce from Jordan Bratman was finalized on Friday, six months after they pulled the plug on their five-year marriage.

Word is, the exes have also hammered out a shared custody agreement for 3-year-old son Max, who joined his onetime Mouseketeer mom on a trip to Disney World a few days back.

No word on whether the popster plans to mark the change in her marital status by celebrating with boyfriend Matthew Rutler, who has been super-glued to her side ever since she filed for divorce in mid-October.

He's also been saddled with some of the blame for Christina's post-split troubles, which have included her National Anthem fumble during the Super Bowl, her alleged drunken Goldilocks homage at Jeremy Renner's birthday party, her onstage Grammy stumble and her public intoxication arrest (Rutler was busted for DUI).

Coincidentally, his transformation from lowly production assistant on "Burlesque" to Aguilera's squeeze is detailed in this week's Life & Style, which labels him a "Cinderfella" who's now "living the good life" thanks to his rich and famous "fairy godmother."

Anyhoo, with the divorce now behind her, Xtina hopes to bounce back professionally with her gig on the "American Idol"-like singing competition "The Voice," which kicks off on April 26.

"I've gone through a really hard divorce, and anyone who has gone through a divorce will speak about how hard the journey is from start to finish," she said earlier this month. "I can laugh about my hiccups because I'm getting through it. … I'm human, too, and people make mistakes and go through things in life."

