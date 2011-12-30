As debuts go, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis could have done worse. The rumored twosome received cheers as they came out as a couple on Thursday night while taking in some basketball at the University of Kansas.

The "Saturday Night Live" funnyman, a longtime Jayhawks fan, apparently loaned the newly divorced actress one of his KU hats for the occasion, and fans responded enthusiastically when their faces were flashed on the JumboTron.

According to People, one particularly hard-core section of the crowd displayed letters reading "SUDEIKIS" in honor of the hometown fave, who was first linked to Wilde earlier this month.

Of course, now that Jason, 36, and Wilde, 27, have gone public, the inevitable (but hopefully premature) engagement speculation has begun.

"Did I just see Olivia Wilde fidgeting with an engagement ring in the newscast at the KU game with Jason Sudeikis?" tweeted one fan. "That's so sweet."

Observed another, "anyone else see olivia wilde take a ring off her ring finger at the KUgame with jason sudeikis?"

Jewelry ditching or no, Wilde seems to be making an effort to meet the people in Sudeikis' life. He's reportedly taken her to "SNL" rehearsals and afterparties, where they appeared "very into each other."

The pair certainly have plenty in common: Both have gone through divorces (her to Italian prince Tao Ruspoli; him to "30 Rock" writer Kay Cannon) and both have been linked to a string of hot stars.

Since his split in early 2011 from January Jones, Sudeikis has been seen with everyone from Scarlett Johansson to Eva Mendes.

Wilde, meanwhile, has been spied in the company of Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and Bradley Cooper.

