Jodie Foster's much-discussed Golden Globes speech has led to increased scrutiny of her sons, Charles, 14, and Kit, 12, whom she called "amazing" and her "reason to breathe and to evolve, my blood and soul" during the awards show. The privacy-guarding Oscar winner has never discussed who fathered her kids, which has led the New York Post to speculate that the pop could be her longtime friend (and father of eight), Mel Gibson.

"The kids look like him but blonder," opines one "amateur genealogist" (amateur status might be stretching things, because we see zero resemblance -- click through the photos to see for yourself). Foster, whose red-haired offspring sat near Gibson at the Globes, has been an ardent supporter of the volatile actor through his many troubles, from his anti-Semitic rant in 2006 to allegations that he abused ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

But a Jodie confidant laughs off the paternity talk to Gossip Cop, calling the assertions false and "so stupid."

And not to get all Maury here, but the Daily Mail recently resurrected rumblings that Foster's late best friend, casting director Randy Stone, could be the dad.

"Randy told me that Jodie said she'll tell the boys who their father is when they're 21," Stone's mother is quoted as telling the paper. "He said he could never tell me because Jodie was his best friend. He said, 'Mom, I can't discuss this with you.' He told me he had had to sign documents. It was a secret he took to his grave, that was how much he loved Jodie. He said, 'I can't break my promise to Jodie,' and he kept his promise to her."

The upshot, of course, is that it's none of our bidness.

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson's former doctor is attempting to distance himself from a Facebook post that seemed to imply he could be the biological father of the late King of Pop's eldest child, 14-year-old Prince Michael.

On Wednesday, the Facebook page of infamous Hollywood dermatologist Arnold Klein featured a photo of his younger self below a somewhat similar picture of Prince, along with the word "hmmmmm."

A little backstory: Klein was once known as the "Father of Botox," and his client roster was packed with celebrities. He also employed Debbie Rowe as a medical assistant, which is how she came to meet and marry Jackson, and give birth to Prince Michael and Paris.

Dr. Klein, however, has denied rumors that he sired the scions, and his rep insists to the Hollywood Reporter, "That was not Dr. Klein's post, and he removed it."

