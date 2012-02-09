It's still unclear where Demi Moore is receiving treatment in the wake of her hospitalization last month, but the slimline, out-of-sight star is apparently opting for a healing approach that combines both body and mind. Echoing previous reports, People says the actress, 49, is "seeking help" from spiritual guide Deepak Chopra.

According to the mag, Demi's ties to Deepak go back 15 years: She spent time with him in India in 1996, served on the board of his healing center, appeared on his album of songs inspired by the poet Rumi, and has referred to his book "The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success" as "my bible."

Chopra also introduced Demi to Donna Karan, a meet-up that sparked both a friendship and business collaboration.

Moore, who reportedly suffered convulsions after inhaling nitrous oxide and an "incense"-like substance during a gathering at her house on Jan. 23, is believed to be in a treatment facility, although which one remains in doubt. TMZ denies widespread speculation that she's rehabbing at the swanky Cirque Lodge in Utah.

Either way, a self-help guru might not be a bad idea.

"Demi is really upset," a source tells Us Weekly. "She's an icon but doesn't feel like one."

The mag claims that some of her family and friends are blaming estranged husband Ashton Kutcher for being a "bad influence," with another insider concluding, "She's been in a bad way for a long time."

