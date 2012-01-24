Have Demi Moore's marital issues taken a toll on her health? TMZ says the soon-to-be-ex Mrs. Ashton Kutcher was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital late Monday night after 911 was called. Paramedics who arrived at her home reportedly spent 30 minutes checking her out before bringing her in for treatment.

According to Moore's rep, she's suffering from the go-to celebrity ailment of exhaustion, but sources contend to TMZ that she will be "placed in a facility" and treated for "substance abuse," although there are no details on the alleged substance involved.

"Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health," her rep said in a statement. "She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends."

Since her November split with Kutcher, Moore has kept a low profile. But on the few occasions when she's ventured out, the tabloids have been quick to point out her slimmed-down figure.

Life & Style also hinted at problems a few weeks prior to the couple's breakup announcement.

"Demi had been sober for a long time -- decades -- but recently it's gotten bad," an insider alleged to the tab. "Ashton loves her, but he can't stick around and watch her do this to herself."

The actress, who is mom to daughters Rumer, 23, Scout, 20, and Tallulah, 17, with ex-husband Bruce Willis, spent two weeks in rehab in 1984 at the urging of her "St. Elmo's Fire" director, Joel Schumacher.

