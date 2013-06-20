Is Jake Gyllenhaal hoping to achieve the modelizing heights of Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Levine? The New York Post says the actor has exchanged one Sports Illustrated swimsuit model for another, segueing from a brief romance with Emily DiDonato into a PDA-filled one with Alyssa Miller.

Gyllenhaal, 32, was apparently making out with the leggy Miller, 23, during a recent outing to a Manhattan coffee shop. When they weren't joined at the lips, they were still "very affectionate," according to eyewitnesses.

Jake, whose exes include Reese Witherspoon, Kirsten Dunst and Taylor Swift (let us never forget this ridiculousness), was also spied enjoying lunch with the model last week (perhaps that's when this photo was snapped). Their reps have yet to comment on the romance rumblings.

