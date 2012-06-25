Everybody calm down. Willow Smith has not -- repeat -- not pierced her tongue at the tender age of 11. Talk that the hair-whipping offspring of Will and Jada had added a very grown-up new accessory began when the fashion-experimenting tween shared a picture of a shiny stud sitting in the center of her braces-surrounded mouth (see below).

That set off a flurry of pearl-clutching on the Interwebs, with scandalized commenters waggling their fingers at Willow's famous parents over her youth (seems she would need permission to pierce her tongue) and the adult implications of the jewelry.

But there's no need to judge the Smiths for being too permissive with their daughter.

"It isn't a piercing," an insider explains to Gossip Cop. "It is a magnet. Just a young girl having fun with accessories."

(Not that fun accoutrements don't have potentially deadly risks.)

Then again, if Willow, who recently buzzed and dyed her hair, had wanted an actual piercing, we're not sure if Will and Jada would stand in her way.

"We let Willow cut her hair," the actor told Parade earlier this month. "When you have a little girl, it's, like, how can you teach her that you're in control of her body? If I teach her that I'm in charge of whether or not she can touch her hair, she's going to replace me with some other man when she goes out in the world."

Continued Will, "She has got to have command of her body. So when she goes out into the world, she's going out with a command that is hers. She is used to making those decisions herself. We try to keep giving them those decisions until they can hold the full weight of their lives."

