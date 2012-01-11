Stop the presses, because some woman you don't care about is saying she's very, very saw-wee for calling another woman you (maybe) care slightly more about a home wrecker. Amber Rose tells TMZ that, despite having "solid proof" that her onetime boyfriend Kanye West cheated on her with Kim Kardashian, she didn't mean to be so unkind.

"I don't want to get into details on how I know, but I still stick by my word, and the story is still very much true," explained the D-list catsuit enthusiast, who split from Yeezy in the summer of 2010. "I just feel like I'm very much about women's empowerment, and I feel like I stooped down to her level by calling her a name. I didn't have to call her a home wrecker."

In a recent interview with Star, Amber claimed Kim hooked up with Kanye while she was still dating Reggie Bush. The football player ended up rebounding with Rose.

"I'm not a mean-spirited person, and if I wanted publicity off of Kim, I would have done it a long time ago," Amber says of her revelations, which just happen to coincide with the release of her first single, "Fame," featuring current boyfriend Wiz Khalifa. "I didn't go into there to say something about Kim. It's just that I got overwhelmed and my feelings got a hold of me."

But now, out of the kindness of her heart, "I'm not going to throw her under the bus because she's already down," says Rose. "I kicked her while she was down already and I feel bad about that, but that's just something I had to get off my chest."

For the record, Kim denies ever dating longtime pal Kanye.

Meanwhile, is Kardashian about to face the wrath of estranged hubby Kris Humphries? Life & Style says the beleaguered basketball player is considering legal action against her. Seems he hopes to get "Kourtney & Kim Take New York" canceled before the finale because he doesn't appreciate how he's being portrayed (i.e. as a jerk).

"He's not going to be vilified," grumps a source. "Kris knows his rights. He will sue."

Last weekend, Kris took to his Twitter and declared, "I can't wait for the truth to come out! People will be surprised or maybe they won't. #FCC"

But another insider chuckles over his apparent naiveté.

"You can't edit what Kris said. He said those things, and maybe the truth hurts," zings a Kardashian spy. "He wants to sue because he saw what he looks like on TV and is embarrassed."

