Ruh-roh. One day after Lindsay Lohan slammed her Porsche into the back of a dump truck, rumblings of shady doings have surfaced. TMZ talked to the truck driver, who claims he was offered money to keep his mouth shut and believes the starlet, 25, may have tried to leave the scene.

According to the truck driver (only his first name -- James -- is given), Lohan's car was being followed by a Cadillac Escalade, which was apparently being driven by someone associated with her currently filming Lifetime movie, "Liz & Dick."

After the crash, the truck driver called 911 and allegedly watched as Lindsay and her male assistant climbed out of the totaled Porsche and into the Escalade. He also contends the assistant grabbed a pink bag and "filled it up with something," then stuffed clothes on top.

The biopic's exec producer, Larry A. Thompson, confirms that LiLo and her assistant were supposed to be chauffeured to the set. "When [production] went to pick her up [on Friday], for some reason she decided they would get in her own car, so the limousine driver followed them," he explains to Deadline.

James tells TMZ that he didn't realize he'd collided with a celebrity and thought the other driver was about to flee the scene. He also says that when he tried to exchange information, the SUV driver attempted to keep him away from the vehicle before suggesting they "go to the bank."

"Him and the assistant took me across the street and told me this was some kind of famous person and they didn't want to be in the media," he relates to TMZ. "But I'd already called 911 because they were trying to get away from the scene. But they packed a bag and then the limousine driver told me, 'Don't mention the bag to the cops.'"

He says the entire exchange, including the back-and-forth over the mysterious pink bag, is on the 911 recording.

As for suggestions that the accident occurred because James' semi cut Lohan off, he "emphatically" denies that's the case, insisting he was already in the right lane when the wreck happened. He also maintains that he has several eyewitnesses who saw the actress "flying" down the highway.

The Associated Press reports police are looking for witnesses to verify who was behind the wheel of the Porsche. Officials say neither Lindsay nor her assistant was impaired.

"Lindsay cooperated fully with law enforcement," her rep says in a statement. "She has answered all their questions and provided them with everything they have asked for."

Lohan returned to the Malibu set of "Liz & Dick" after getting the all clear from doctors. She reportedly had her "bruises and scratches" covered up with makeup so she could continue filming.

"I was nervous before the movie started," exec producer Thompson admits to Deadline. "Now, I'm just petrified."

